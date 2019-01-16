Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Noel with 22 points leads UMass Lowell past Albany 84-72

January 16, 2019 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Obadiah Noel scored 22 points and led five players in double-figure scoring as UMass Lowell rallied in the second half to beat Albany 84-72 on Wednesday night.

Bryce Daley added 16 points for the River Hawks (10-9, 2-2 America East Conference). Christian Lutete had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Alex Rivera had 12 points and Darius Henderson chipped in 10.

The River Hawks trailed 42-35 at the break but battled back early in the second half, and a Daley jumper gave them a 56-54 edge with 10:23 to play. UMass Lowell surged 14-5 after that to stretch it to 70-59 with 4:46 left. Noel and Rivera each sank a 3-pointer in the final minutes to seal the win.

Cameron Healy scored 19 points and Devonte Campbell added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Great Danes (5-13, 0-3) who have lost three straight.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers