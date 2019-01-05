Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Norfolk State wins MEAC opener 77-63 behind Jamerson

January 5, 2019 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Derrik Jamerson Jr. scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, Alex Long scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Norfolk State opened Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play with a 76-63 win over Delaware State on Saturday night to end a two-game skid.

Nic Thomas scored 15 with four 3s and Jordan Butler scored nine and grabbed 11 rebounds for Norfolk State (6-10), which outrebounded the Hornets 49-33 and held them to 34-percent shooting. Steven Whitley scored 12 with eight boards.

Whitley’s jumper capped a 10-0 run to open the second half for a 43-30 Spartans’ lead, but the Hornets cut it to five, 47-42, on Johquin Wiley’s layup with 14:58 to go. The Spartans pulled away on a 10-2 run capped by Long’s dunk and led 72-58 on Whitley’s 3 with 1:26 left.

Wiley set career highs with 28 points and 6 of 14 3-pointers for the Hornets (3-11), who have lost three straight. Kevin Larkin added 20 points with eight boards.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument