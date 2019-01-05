Norfolk State wins MEAC opener 77-63 behind Jamerson

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Derrik Jamerson Jr. scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, Alex Long scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Norfolk State opened Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play with a 76-63 win over Delaware State on Saturday night to end a two-game skid.

Nic Thomas scored 15 with four 3s and Jordan Butler scored nine and grabbed 11 rebounds for Norfolk State (6-10), which outrebounded the Hornets 49-33 and held them to 34-percent shooting. Steven Whitley scored 12 with eight boards.

Whitley’s jumper capped a 10-0 run to open the second half for a 43-30 Spartans’ lead, but the Hornets cut it to five, 47-42, on Johquin Wiley’s layup with 14:58 to go. The Spartans pulled away on a 10-2 run capped by Long’s dunk and led 72-58 on Whitley’s 3 with 1:26 left.

Wiley set career highs with 28 points and 6 of 14 3-pointers for the Hornets (3-11), who have lost three straight. Kevin Larkin added 20 points with eight boards.

