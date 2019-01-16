Listen Live Sports

North Alabama edges past Jacksonville 91-88

January 16, 2019 9:57 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Christian Agnew scored 26 points, Jamari Blackmon added 23, including five straight late, and North Alabama beat Jacksonville 91-88 on Wednesday night to win its third in a row.

Kendarius Smith scored 16 points and Kendall Stafford added 13 for the Lions (6-13, 3-1 Atlantic Sun), who made 12 of 25 3-pointers with Agnew and Blackmon hitting four apiece.

Jacksonville’s Rubio Tanner hit back-to-back 3s to tie it at 49 and the lead traded hands with neither team leading by more than three until Blackmon scored five straight for an 86-83 Lions’ lead with 18 seconds left. The teams traded two free throws apiece and JD Notae made 1 of 2 to bring the Dolphins within 89-88 with two seconds to go. Emanuel Littles iced it with two from the line and Notae’s 3 at the buzzer missed.

Notae scored 25 points, Jace Hogan added 16 and David Bell had 14 with 13 rebounds for Jacksonville (8-11, 1-3).

