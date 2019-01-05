Listen Live Sports

North Florida tops ASUN newcomer North Alabama 96-67

January 5, 2019 7:00 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Noah Horchler had 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Ivan Gandia-Rosa added 16 points and eight assists and North Florida beat Atlantic Sun newcomer North Alabama 96-67 on Saturday in a league opener.

North Florida has won eight in a row at home and UNA was seeking its first road win of the year.

Wajid Aminu added 15 points with six blocks for North Florida (7-9). Garrett Sams also had 15 points.

Sams drained a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give UNF a 48-27 lead after UNA shot just 38 percent from the field. The Ospreys made 20 of 32 shots, including 7 of 14 3-pointers in the first half.

Christian Agnew scored 20 points for North Alabama (3-13), which lost its sixth straight. Freshman Jamari Blackmon added 15. The Lions are making their debut in Division I and in the ASUN this season.

