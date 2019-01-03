Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

North Texas beats La. Tech, off to best start in 66 years

January 3, 2019 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Zachary Simmons had 16 points and six rebounds Thursday night and North Texas tied the program record for its best start with a 63-59 win over Louisiana Tech.

The Mean Green (14-1, 2-0 Conference USA) matched the 1952-53 team’s start with their sixth win in a row and will have an opportunity to surpass them on Saturday when they host Southern Miss.

North Texas built a 30-11 lead when Jorden Duffy’s 3-pointer capped a 16-0 run with 7:22 left in the first half. The Mean Green never trailed from there, but the Bulldogs (11-4, 1-1) rallied in the second half and tied it twice in the final two minutes.

Simmons’ layup with 22 seconds left gave the Mean Green the lead for good at 61-59 and Duffy added a pair of free throws with three seconds left to secure the win.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Duffy and Michael Miller had 13 points each for North Texas.

Daquan Bracey led Louisiana Tech with 22 points and Jacolby Pemberton added 11. The Bulldogs had their seven-game win streak snapped.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State