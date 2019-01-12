Listen Live Sports

Northeastern downs Williams & Mary 90-70, same as last time

January 12, 2019 6:01 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Shawn Occeus scored 21 points and Northeastern wrapped up its three-game road trip beating William & Mary 90-70 Saturday.

It was just the Huskies’ third-ever win over William & Mary in Williamsburg. They beat the Tribe there by the same 90-70 score last year shooting 71 percent from the field. Saturday they shot 60 percent (33 of 55) including 12 of 25 from 3-point range and made 12 of 14 foul shots.

Northeastern (9-8, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association) leads the all-time series between the two 14-12.

Jordan Roland’s 3-pointer broke a 30-all tie 2:53 before halftime as the Huskies finished the half with a 10-4 run. They extended their 40-34 halftime lead outscoring William & Mary 28-14 in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Roland threw down a dunk to make it 68-48.

Roland scored 15 points, Vasa Pusica 13 and Tomas Murphy 10.

Nathan Knight led the Tribe (7-11, 3-3) with 22 points, L.J. Owens 15 and Justin Pierce 14.

