The Associated Press
 
Northern Illinois hires former star RB Hammock as coach

January 18, 2019 12:09 pm
 
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Northern Illinois has hired former star running back Thomas Hammock as its head coach.

Hammock is taking over at his alma mater after spending 16 seasons as a college and NFL assistant — the past five as the Baltimore Ravens’ running backs coach. With the hiring announced Friday, he becomes the first African-American head football coach at NIU.

Hammock fills a vacancy that opened last week when Rod Carey left for Temple after leading the Huskies to a 52-30 record and six bowl games in seven seasons.

Hammock ran for 2,432 yards at NIU from 1999-2002 and was first-team, all-MAC two times. He was a Huskies assistant from 2005-06 and worked at Minnesota and Wisconsin before joining the Ravens’ staff in 2014.

Baltimore finished in the top 11 in rushing in three of his five seasons. The Ravens were second this year, averaging 152.6 yards, and won the AFC North.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

