Northern Kentucky rolls over Cleveland State 91-76

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyler Sharpe sank five 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Drew McDonald notched his 10th double-double of the season as Northern Kentucky cruised to a 91-76 victory over Cleveland State on Thursday night.

Sharpe hit 7 of 9 from the floor, only missed one 3-point try and made all four of his free throws for the Norse (15-4, 5-1 Horizon League). McDonald finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. McDonald came into the game tied for fifth in the country with 43 career double-doubles. He has accomplished the feat in 18 of his last 26 league contests.

Jalen Tate added 17 points and seven rebounds. Reserve Zaynah Robinson hit five 3-pointers and scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half to guide the Norse to a 48-41 lead at intermission.

Rashad Williams topped the Vikings (5-15, 0-7) with five 3-pointers and 23 points. Stefan Kenic and Kasheem Thomas scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Northern Kentucky pulled even with idle Detroit Mercy atop the Horizon.

