The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Norway lawmaker launches her bid to lead anti-doping body

January 24, 2019 10:33 am
 
OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norwegian lawmaker Linda Helleland has formally launched her World Anti-Doping Agency presidential campaign as a candidate who took tougher positions on Russian doping than Olympic leaders.

Helleland says in her manifesto that she “never shied away from promoting athlete rights,” which has won support from national anti-doping agencies.

Her views while WADA vice president have conflicted with IOC officials on the doping agency’s executive committee.

The next president, succeeding IOC member Craig Reedie of Britain, must be proposed by government authorities, which fund WADA along with sports bodies.

Candidates include sports ministers from Poland and Belgium, Witold Banka and Philippe Muyters, and Dominican Republic official Marcos Diaz. Banka and Diaz also sit on the WADA executive committee.

The WADA presidency will be decided in November at a conference in Poland.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

