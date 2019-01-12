Listen Live Sports

Nottingham, Pearson score 16 each as Texas State prevails

January 12, 2019 4:58 pm
 
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tre Nottingham and Nijal Pearson scored 16 points apiece and Texas State defeated Appalachian State 70-69 on Saturday.

Appalachian State fouled to send Mason Harrell to the line and he made both for a 68-65 lead with 16 seconds to go. Rather than attempting a 3-pointer for the tie, the Mountaineers extended the game as Justin Forrest made a layup to cut the deficit to one with seven seconds remaining. Harrell was put on the line again and made both free throws, again for a three-point lead. Texas State then fouled Justin Forrest who made both free throws with two seconds remaining and the Bobcats held on to win.

The tight finish followed a stretch of play in which the teams combined to score five points in a four-minute stretch of the second half. Shead solved that problem when he hit a 3-pointer and followed it up with a dunk a minute later to give the Bobcats a 66-63 lead with 3 minutes remaining.

Isaac Johnson scored 16 points and collected 12 rebounds for Appalachian State (5-12, 0-4 Sun Belt).

Eric Terry added 10 points and five rebounds for Texas State (14-3, 3-1).

