Ntambwe scores career-high 31, UNLV beats Wyoming 68-56

January 6, 2019 12:30 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Ntambwe had a career-high 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help UNLV beat Wyoming 68-56 on Saturday night.

Ntambwe made 11 of 17 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range for the Rebels (8-6, 2-0 Mountain West), who are off to their best start in conference play in 13 years. UNLV beat Colorado State 78-76 in its Mountain West opener on Wednesday.

The Rebels trailed at halftime but took control with a 26-4 run early in the second half, capped at 56-40 by Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s layup with 8:28 to play. The Cowboys (4-11, 0-2) cut the deficit to nine with seven straight points but got no closer.

Hunter Thompson had 15 of his career-high 17 points in the first half for Wyoming. Justin James scored 15 and Trace Young added 10 points.

