Nuggets-Grizzlies, Box

DENVER (95)

Craig 2-4 0-0 5, Millsap 0-5 4-4 4, Jokic 10-20 3-3 24, Barton 9-15 0-0 20, Harris 4-11 3-3 11, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 1-4 2-2 4, Lyles 0-4 0-0 0, Morris 4-8 0-0 9, Beasley 7-14 1-2 18. Totals 37-85 13-14 95.

MEMPHIS (92)

Anderson 4-8 1-2 9, Jackson Jr. 4-10 0-0 8, Gasol 11-19 4-6 28, Conley 8-16 4-6 23, Holiday 3-9 1-1 9, Caboclo 1-6 2-2 5, Rabb 0-1 0-0 0, Noah 3-5 1-2 7, Mack 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 35-78 13-19 92.

Denver 16 25 19 35—95 Memphis 30 30 17 15—92

3-Point Goals_Denver 8-36 (Beasley 3-9, Barton 2-6, Craig 1-2, Morris 1-4, Jokic 1-8, Millsap 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Harris 0-4), Memphis 9-32 (Conley 3-9, Holiday 2-6, Gasol 2-7, Mack 1-2, Caboclo 1-6, Jackson Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out_Jackson Jr.. Rebounds_Denver 37 (Plumlee 7), Memphis 42 (Gasol 9). Assists_Denver 17 (Harris, Jokic, Beasley 3), Memphis 26 (Conley 11). Total Fouls_Denver 18, Memphis 22. Technicals_Denver coach Michael Malone. A_12,917 (18,119).

