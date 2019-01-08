Nuggets-Heat, Box

DENVER (103)

Craig 4-9 0-0 11, Millsap 5-11 2-3 12, Jokic 11-21 6-6 29, Murray 7-19 3-4 18, Beasley 4-9 0-0 9, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 6-8 0-0 15, Plumlee 2-3 1-4 5, Goodwin 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 41-87 12-17 103.

MIAMI (99)

McGruder 2-5 0-0 5, J.Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Whiteside 5-10 2-5 12, Winslow 5-11 2-3 12, Richardson 4-12 3-3 12, Olynyk 4-10 4-4 13, Adebayo 6-7 1-2 13, Waiters 6-10 0-2 15, T.Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Wade 3-7 3-6 10. Totals 38-83 15-25 99.

Denver 24 25 27 27—103 Miami 18 34 24 23— 99

3-Point Goals_Denver 9-27 (Lyles 3-5, Craig 3-7, Jokic 1-2, Murray 1-4, Beasley 1-6, Morris 0-1, Millsap 0-2), Miami 8-31 (Waiters 3-7, McGruder 1-2, Wade 1-2, J.Johnson 1-3, Richardson 1-4, Olynyk 1-6, Winslow 0-3, T.Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 50 (Craig 16), Miami 38 (Whiteside 11). Assists_Denver 32 (Jokic 10), Miami 24 (Wade 6). Total Fouls_Denver 20, Miami 18. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_19,600 (19,600).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.