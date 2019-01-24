Nuggets-Jazz, Box

DENVER (108)

Craig 3-8 1-4 7, Millsap 1-8 0-0 2, Jokic 10-21 7-7 28, Murray 3-11 2-3 9, Harris 6-9 4-4 16, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 6-13 0-0 12, Plumlee 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 4-4 0-0 10, Beasley 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 8-13 2-2 22. Totals 42-88 16-20 108.

UTAH (114)

Ingles 5-12 0-0 14, Favors 0-0 0-0 0, Gobert 4-11 7-9 15, Rubio 6-10 3-3 17, Mitchell 12-25 5-9 35, O’Neale 2-4 0-0 5, Crowder 5-12 2-4 15, Niang 0-3 0-0 0, Udoh 1-4 2-2 4, Korver 3-7 0-0 9, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-88 19-27 114.

Denver 24 34 22 28—108 Utah 30 35 23 26—114

3-Point Goals_Denver 8-27 (Barton 4-5, Morris 2-2, Murray 1-2, Jokic 1-7, Harris 0-2, Craig 0-2, Millsap 0-3, Lyles 0-4), Utah 19-46 (Mitchell 6-10, Ingles 4-10, Korver 3-6, Crowder 3-9, Rubio 2-6, O’Neale 1-3, Niang 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 50 (Jokic 21), Utah 40 (Gobert 10). Assists_Denver 20 (Jokic 6), Utah 28 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls_Denver 25, Utah 20. Technicals_Plumlee, Barton, Favors, O’Neale. Ejected_Plumlee, Favors. A_18,306 (18,306).

