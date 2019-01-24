Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Jazz, Box

January 24, 2019 1:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       
DENVER (108)

Craig 3-8 1-4 7, Millsap 1-8 0-0 2, Jokic 10-21 7-7 28, Murray 3-11 2-3 9, Harris 6-9 4-4 16, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 6-13 0-0 12, Plumlee 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 4-4 0-0 10, Beasley 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 8-13 2-2 22. Totals 42-88 16-20 108.

UTAH (114)

Ingles 5-12 0-0 14, Favors 0-0 0-0 0, Gobert 4-11 7-9 15, Rubio 6-10 3-3 17, Mitchell 12-25 5-9 35, O’Neale 2-4 0-0 5, Crowder 5-12 2-4 15, Niang 0-3 0-0 0, Udoh 1-4 2-2 4, Korver 3-7 0-0 9, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-88 19-27 114.

Denver 24 34 22 28—108
Utah 30 35 23 26—114

3-Point Goals_Denver 8-27 (Barton 4-5, Morris 2-2, Murray 1-2, Jokic 1-7, Harris 0-2, Craig 0-2, Millsap 0-3, Lyles 0-4), Utah 19-46 (Mitchell 6-10, Ingles 4-10, Korver 3-6, Crowder 3-9, Rubio 2-6, O’Neale 1-3, Niang 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 50 (Jokic 21), Utah 40 (Gobert 10). Assists_Denver 20 (Jokic 6), Utah 28 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls_Denver 25, Utah 20. Technicals_Plumlee, Barton, Favors, O’Neale. Ejected_Plumlee, Favors. A_18,306 (18,306).

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service