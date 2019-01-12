Nuggets-Suns, Box

DENVER (93)

Craig 1-3 0-0 2, Millsap 4-12 2-5 10, Jokic 8-15 6-7 23, Murray 4-17 2-3 12, Beasley 8-14 0-0 21, Hernangomez 0-2 1-2 1, Plumlee 2-4 2-2 6, Morris 5-11 1-1 12, Goodwin 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 2-10 1-2 6. Totals 34-88 15-22 93.

PHOENIX (102)

Bridges 2-4 0-0 5, Warren 4-12 0-0 9, Ayton 9-18 4-6 22, Melton 0-7 2-2 2, Jackson 6-18 2-2 15, Oubre Jr. 9-17 4-6 26, Acy 0-1 1-2 1, Holmes 6-9 2-3 14, Okobo 1-3 3-4 5, Daniels 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-92 18-25 102.

Denver 23 24 22 24— 93 Phoenix 31 29 21 21—102

3-Point Goals_Denver 10-31 (Beasley 5-9, Murray 2-6, Barton 1-3, Morris 1-4, Jokic 1-4, Millsap 0-1, Hernangomez 0-2, Craig 0-2), Phoenix 8-26 (Oubre Jr. 4-7, Bridges 1-1, Daniels 1-3, Warren 1-4, Jackson 1-7, Acy 0-1, Melton 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 50 (Millsap 11), Phoenix 49 (Ayton 13). Assists_Denver 25 (Morris, Murray 5), Phoenix 29 (Melton 10). Total Fouls_Denver 19, Phoenix 19. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_15,246 (18,422).

