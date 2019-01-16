Listen Live Sports

Nutall leads Sam Houston State past Texas A&M-CC 72-50

January 16, 2019 10:34 pm
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Freshman Zach Nutall scored 15 points off the bench to help Sam Houston State roll past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72-50 on Wednesday night.

Kai Mitchell and Josh Delaney added 14 points apiece for the Bearkats (9-8, 4-0 Southland Conference) who have won five straight. Marcus Harris had 13 points and six assists and Cameron Delaney had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Sam Houston State scored first and never trailed. Nutall and Harris sank back-to-back 3-pointers for a 26-18 lead and the Bearkats were up 41-26 at the break.

The Islanders (7-10, 2-2) battled back in the second half to close to 58-44 on a Tre Gray jumper with 7:08 to play but could not get closer. Josh Delaney and Cameron Delaney each sank a 3-pointer in the final two minutes to seal the victory.

Tre Gray scored 13 points off the bench to lead the Islanders.

