Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nutall scores 18, Sam Houston St holds off Central Arkansas

January 10, 2019 12:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Zach Nutall had 18 points and six rebounds and Sam Houston State defeated Central Arkansas 78-69 on Wednesday night.

Albert Almanza and Xavier Bryant scored 12 points each for the Bearkats (7-8, 2-0 Southland). Kai Mitchell added 11 points, and Cameron Delaney and Josh Delaney scored 10 each.

Thatch Unruh, who averages 10.5 points per game, led the Bears (6-10, 1-2) with 27 points, his season high. DeAndre Jones scored 12 points.

Central Arkansas went on a 17-4 run late in the game to cut what had been a 20-point deficit down to seven, 74-67 with 36 seconds remaining. After Cameron Delaney missed a pair of free throws, Jones added two free throws to draw within 74-69 at 15 seconds. Josh Delaney then made two free throws, Unruh missed a 3-pointer and Josh Delaney made two more for the final score.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia