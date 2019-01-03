Nzekwesi, Obanor lead Oral Roberts past North Dakota 83-72

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored 34 points, Kevin Obanor added 23 more — both were career highs — and Oral Roberts topped North Dakota 83-72 on Thursday night.

Nzekwesi made 13 of 17 shots from the floor and Obanor was a crisp 7 of 8 — a combined 20 of 25 — as the Golden Eagles shot 62 percent (31 of 50) and outscored North Dakota 40-28 in the paint.

Oral Roberts (6-11, 2-0 Summit League) led by as many as 17 in the second half, but had to fend off three rallies in the final 20 minutes when North Dakota closed to within four points.

Conner Avants led the Fighting Hawks (6-9, 0-2) with 21 points and Marlon Stewart added 11. North Dakota, in its first season in the Summit League, has lost its last four.

Cortez Seales scored eight points and, with a pair of free throws late in the second half, passed 1,000 career points for North Dakota.

