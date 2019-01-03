Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nzekwesi, Obanor lead Oral Roberts past North Dakota 83-72

January 3, 2019 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored 34 points, Kevin Obanor added 23 more — both were career highs — and Oral Roberts topped North Dakota 83-72 on Thursday night.

Nzekwesi made 13 of 17 shots from the floor and Obanor was a crisp 7 of 8 — a combined 20 of 25 — as the Golden Eagles shot 62 percent (31 of 50) and outscored North Dakota 40-28 in the paint.

Oral Roberts (6-11, 2-0 Summit League) led by as many as 17 in the second half, but had to fend off three rallies in the final 20 minutes when North Dakota closed to within four points.

Conner Avants led the Fighting Hawks (6-9, 0-2) with 21 points and Marlon Stewart added 11. North Dakota, in its first season in the Summit League, has lost its last four.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cortez Seales scored eight points and, with a pair of free throws late in the second half, passed 1,000 career points for North Dakota.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State