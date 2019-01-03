Oakland goes to 3-0, beats Northern Kentucky, 76-74

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Xavier Hill-Mais scored nine of his team-high 32 points in the final 10 minutes as Oakland came from 10 points down to beat Northern Kentucky, 76-74 in the Golden Grizzlies’ Horizon League home opener Thursday night.

Oakland now has won five of its last six meetings with Northern Kentucky.

Drew McDonald put the Norse up by double digits with two free throws with 11:49 to play, but Hill-Mais halved the deficit himself, hitting a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer 20 seconds apart. Braden Norris hit back-to-back 3s to put the Golden Grizzlies in front, 63-61 with 6:56 left to play, and after Trevon Faulkner tied the game with a layup, Karmari Newman put Oakland in front for good with another 3.

Hill-Mais was 11 of 16 from the field, including 4 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line. Jaevin Cumberland had 15 points and dished six assists for Oakland (7-9, 3-0 Horizon).

Tyler Sharpe and Jalen Tate each scored 14 points for Northern Kentucky (12-4, 2-1).

