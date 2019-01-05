Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Obanor, Malone spark Oral Roberts off the bench

January 5, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Reserves Kevin Obanor, with 19 points, and Kaelen Malone, with 11 assists, sparked Oral Roberts to an 82-63 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday night.

Obanor added six rebounds and Malone had eight points and three steals for the Golden Eagles (7-11, 3-0 Summit League). Emmanuel Nzekwesi finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals for ORU. The Golden Eagles made 11 of 23 3-pointers, including 4 of 5 by Francis Lacis, who scored 12 points. He is shooting 57 percent from distance in league games.

Kobe Webster had 15 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Leathernecks (6-10, 1-2) and Isaac Johnson added 15 points off the bench.

After a tight opening eight minutes Oral Roberts went on a 23-0 run to take a 35-11 lead with 7:21 remaining in the first half. The Golden Eagles led 48-26 at halftime and by at least 17 throughout the second half.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument