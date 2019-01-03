Listen Live Sports

Ohio State hires Oklahoma St assistant Yurcich as QB coach

January 3, 2019 1:41 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has been hired as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator by Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

Ohio State made the announcement on Wednesday night after Day officially took over head coaching duties from the retiring Urban Meyer.

Yurcich, a native of suburban Cleveland, has two decades experience coaching at the college level, the last six years as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.

The 43-year-old agreed to a two-year contract worth $950,000 a year, a $150,000 raise over his salary at Oklahoma State last season.

Day says Yurcich’s Oklahoma State offenses “have been among the most proficient in college football.” The Cowboys averaged 38 points and 478 yards per game during his run.

