Oilers-Canucks Sum

Edmonton 2 0 0 0—3 Vancouver 1 1 0 0—2 Edmonton won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Edmonton, Khaira 3 (Nugent-Hopkins), 7:35 (sh). 2, Vancouver, Sutter 4 (Hutton, Granlund), 8:53 (pp). 3, Edmonton, McDavid 29 (Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins), 19:03 (pp).

Second Period_4, Vancouver, Granlund 8, 9:52.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Edmonton 1 (Nugent-Hopkins NG, McDavid NG, Draisaitl NG, Khaira NG, Chiasson G), Vancouver 0 (Granlund NG, Boeser NG, Horvat NG, Leivo NG, Roussel NG).

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 12-7-6-5_30. Vancouver 5-6-9-2_22.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 3; Vancouver 1 of 4.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 14-8-1 (22 shots-20 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 18-12-5 (30-28).

A_18,166 (18,910). T_2:49.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Tony Sericolo.

