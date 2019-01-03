Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oilers-Coyotes Sums

January 3, 2019 12:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Edmonton 0 2 1—3
Arizona 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Arizona, Richardson 11 (Connauton, Panik), 12:08. Penalties_Garland, ARI, (hooking), 5:56; Brodziak, EDM, (boarding), 16:12; Galchenyuk, ARI, (hooking), 17:10.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 22 (Larsson, McDavid), 2:49. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 22 (Draisaitl, Kassian), 13:43. Penalties_Garland, ARI, (hooking), 6:51.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, McDavid 23, 19:15. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-12-5_24. Arizona 16-9-5_30.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Arizona 0 of 1.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 12-7-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Arizona, Hill 7-4-0 (23-21).

A_12,583 (17,125). T_2:24.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address