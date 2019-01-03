Oilers-Coyotes Sums

Edmonton 0 2 1—3 Arizona 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Arizona, Richardson 11 (Connauton, Panik), 12:08. Penalties_Garland, ARI, (hooking), 5:56; Brodziak, EDM, (boarding), 16:12; Galchenyuk, ARI, (hooking), 17:10.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 22 (Larsson, McDavid), 2:49. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 22 (Draisaitl, Kassian), 13:43. Penalties_Garland, ARI, (hooking), 6:51.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, McDavid 23, 19:15. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-12-5_24. Arizona 16-9-5_30.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Arizona 0 of 1.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 12-7-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Arizona, Hill 7-4-0 (23-21).

A_12,583 (17,125). T_2:24.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Pierre Racicot.

