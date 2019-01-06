Oilers-Ducks Sum

Edmonton 3 1 0—4 Anaheim 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 24 (Jones, Kassian), 7:37. 2, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 4 (Nugent-Hopkins, Nurse), 16:05. 3, Edmonton, Brodziak 4 (Nugent-Hopkins), 19:49 (sh).

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 23 (Jones), 7:25.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 13-6-5_24. Anaheim 14-17-8_39.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 1; Anaheim 0 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 8-11-2 (39 shots-39 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 15-13-6 (24-20).

A_17,317 (17,174). T_2:32.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Brian Mach.

