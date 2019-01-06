Oilers-Ducks Sums

Edmonton 3 1 0—4 Anaheim 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 24 (Jones, Kassian), 7:37. 2, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 4 (Nugent-Hopkins, Nurse), 16:05. 3, Edmonton, Brodziak 4 (Nugent-Hopkins), 19:49 (sh). Penalties_Nurse, EDM, (roughing), 18:46; Ritchie, ANA, (roughing), 18:46; Draisaitl, EDM, (cross checking), 18:46; Henrique, ANA, (cross checking), 18:46; Jones, EDM, (high sticking), 19:17.

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 23 (Jones), 7:25. Penalties_Lucic, EDM, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:25; Lucic, EDM, served by Puljujarvi, (roughing), 7:25; Montour, ANA, (roughing), 7:25.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Puljujarvi, EDM, (delay of game), 2:29; Welinski, ANA, (cross checking), 17:13.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 13-6-5_24. Anaheim 14-17-8_39.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 1; Anaheim 0 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 8-11-2 (39 shots-39 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 15-13-6 (24-20).

A_17,317 (17,174). T_2:32.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Brian Mach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.