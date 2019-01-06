Oilers-Kings Sums

Edmonton 0 0 0—0 Los Angeles 3 0 1—4

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Clifford 6 (Doughty, Forbort), 3:15. 2, Los Angeles, Toffoli 7 (Doughty), 9:35. 3, Los Angeles, Carter 8 (Muzzin, Leipsic), 13:57. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Chiasson, EDM, (slashing), 9:09; Walker, LA, (interference), 14:05; Petrovic, EDM, (holding stick), 18:52.

Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Kopitar 10 (Brown, Kovalchuk), 10:15. Penalties_Carter, LA, (tripping), 5:38; Muzzin, LA, (interference), 12:51; Leipsic, LA, (slashing), 16:17; Lucic, EDM, served by Puljujarvi, (slashing), 16:17; Lucic, EDM, (cross checking), 16:17; Lucic, EDM, Misconduct (misconduct), 16:17; Toffoli, LA, (slashing), 16:43; Nurse, EDM, (slashing), 16:43.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 3-7-6_16. Los Angeles 9-9-5_23.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Los Angeles 0 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 7-11-2 (15 shots-14 saves), Koskinen 12-8-1 (8-5). Los Angeles, Quick 7-10-2 (16-16).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:29.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brad Watson. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Gibbons.

