Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oilers-Kings Sums

January 6, 2019 1:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Edmonton 0 0 0—0
Los Angeles 3 0 1—4

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Clifford 6 (Doughty, Forbort), 3:15. 2, Los Angeles, Toffoli 7 (Doughty), 9:35. 3, Los Angeles, Carter 8 (Muzzin, Leipsic), 13:57. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Chiasson, EDM, (slashing), 9:09; Walker, LA, (interference), 14:05; Petrovic, EDM, (holding stick), 18:52.

Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Kopitar 10 (Brown, Kovalchuk), 10:15. Penalties_Carter, LA, (tripping), 5:38; Muzzin, LA, (interference), 12:51; Leipsic, LA, (slashing), 16:17; Lucic, EDM, served by Puljujarvi, (slashing), 16:17; Lucic, EDM, (cross checking), 16:17; Lucic, EDM, Misconduct (misconduct), 16:17; Toffoli, LA, (slashing), 16:43; Nurse, EDM, (slashing), 16:43.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 3-7-6_16. Los Angeles 9-9-5_23.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Los Angeles 0 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 7-11-2 (15 shots-14 saves), Koskinen 12-8-1 (8-5). Los Angeles, Quick 7-10-2 (16-16).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:29.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brad Watson. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Gibbons.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument