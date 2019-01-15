Oklahoma adds Manning, Odom to defensive staff

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has hired Roy Manning as cornerbacks coach and Brian Odom as inside linebackers coach.

The school announced the moves Tuesday. Manning was UCLA’s outside linebackers and special teams coach this season when Oklahoma beat the Bruins 49-21. He was linebackers coach under new Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch when Grinch was defensive coordinator at Washington State from the 2015 to 2017 seasons.

Manning played at Michigan before playing three seasons in the NFL. He has college coaching experience at Michigan and Cincinnati.

Odom, an Oklahoma native and member of the Sooners’ 2000 national championship team, spent the last two seasons at Missouri as the Tigers’ outside linebackers coach. He was defensive quality control assistant at Washington State during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, where he coached with Grinch and Manning.

Prior to his work at Washington State, Odom spent three years running the football strength and conditioning program at Houston. Before that, he spent seven years working with the football performance program at Arizona.

