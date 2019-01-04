Oklahoma hires Alex Grinch as defensive coordinator

Oklahoma has hired Ohio State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch as defensive coordinator.

The school made the announcement on Friday.

Grinch spent three years as defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Washington State under Mike Leach from 2015-17 and turned a unit that ranked 99th nationally the season before he arrived into one that ranked 16th overall and ninth in pass defense in 2017.

After that, he spent one season at Ohio State and helped the Buckeyes reach the Rose Bowl. Now, he looks forward to working under Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley.

Grinch said in a statement: “This is a unique opportunity at one of the premier institutions under elite leadership.”

Grinch also has been an assistant at Missouri, Wyoming and New Hampshire. He was a Broyles Award semifinalist in 2017 while at Washington State, an honor that goes to the nation’s top assistant coach, and he has been nominated for the award three times.

