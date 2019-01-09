Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oklahoma offensive lineman Evans to declare for NFL draft

January 9, 2019 6:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma left tackle Bobby Evans says he will skip his senior year and declare for the NFL draft.

Evans made the announcement in a social media post on Wednesday .

Evans was a second-team All-Big 12 selection this season, helping the Sooners lead the nation in total offense. The 6-foot-5, 301-pound redshirt junior from Allen, Texas, started 40 games in three seasons.

“I am incredibly grateful for the growth, wisdom and the invaluable experiences over the past four years,” Evans said in the post.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia