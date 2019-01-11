Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma QB Austin Kendall enters transfer portal

January 11, 2019 8:25 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma backup quarterback Austin Kendall has entered the NCAA transfer database portal.

A university spokesperson confirmed Kendall’s entry Friday.

Other schools can now contact Kendall. He has already graduated, so he would be eligible to play immediately.

Kendall was Baker Mayfield’s backup in 2016 and battled Kyler Murray for the starting job into fall camp this past season. Murray won the job and eventually won the Heisman Trophy. Kendall completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns without an interception at Oklahoma.

Oklahoma still is strong at quarterback. Spencer Rattler, the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2019, signed with the Sooners last month. Tanner Mordecai, a freshman this past season, was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

