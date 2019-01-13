Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ole Miss women upend No. 16 Kentucky behind Allen’s 28

January 13, 2019 3:31 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Crystal Allen scored 16 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter, La’Karis Salter had a double-double and Mississippi upset short-handed, cold-shooting No. 16 Kentucky 55-49 on Sunday.

Salter had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Allen made six of her 10-for-10 performance at the foul line in the last 1:12 for the Rebels (7-11, 1-3 Southeastern Conference. It was the first road win over a ranked team since 2011.

Kentucky (15-3, 2-2), who was 11-0 at home, was without top scorer Maci Morris, a last-minute scratch due to illness. Senior point guard Taylor Murray played 35 minutes after suffering a bruised left knee on a hard foul late in the second period of the Wildcats’ win at Tennessee on Thursday. Murray missed all eight of her shots and had two points.

Ole Miss outscored the Wildcats 23-13 in the fourth quarter, taking the lead for good with a 6-0 run, capped by Salter’s tip-in that made it 48-44 with 2:03 to play. Kentucky made just two of its last 10 shots, went 5 of 17 with four turnovers in the fourth quarter and shot 26.6 percent (17 of 64) overall.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Freshman Rhyne Howard led Kentucky with 20 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double.

Ole Miss shot 36 percent but was 6 of 12, with two Allen 3-pointers, in the fourth quarter plus 9 of 10 from the foul line.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris