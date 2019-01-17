Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Oluyitan sparks Southern Utah past Portland St

January 17, 2019 11:05 pm
 
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Cameron Oluyitan scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures and Southern Utah cruised to an 83-69 victory over Portland State on Thursday night.

Oluyitan sank 7 of 9 shots for the Thunderbirds (8-7, 3-3 Big Sky Conference), who shot 56 percent from the floor, but were outrebounded 38-18. Jacob Calloway finished with 16 points and five assists, while Andre Adams had 14 points and five rebounds. Brandon Better and Harrison Butler scored 13 and 11, respectively.

Calloway’s 3-pointer capped an 11-2 run to open the game, but the Vikings (6-10, 1-4) rallied back to pull within 36-33 at halftime. Holland Woods and Michael Nuga made two free throws apiece to push Portland State in front 57-54 with 9:56 left in the game. Oluyitan hit a 3 to knot the score and ignite a game-ending 29-12 run for the Thunderbirds.

Reserve Derek Brown topped the Vikings with 16 points. Portland State had 25 turnovers and that led to a 30-13 advantage in points off turnovers for Southern Utah. The Vikings outscored the T-Birds 15-0 in second-chance points. Southern Utah failed to grab an offensive rebound.

