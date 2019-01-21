Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Olympic ethics panel closes case on IOC member Gilady

January 21, 2019 9:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC says its ethics commission ended an investigation into Olympic official Alex Gilady after cases of alleged sexual harassment were settled in Israel.

The International Olympic Committee says its ethics panel closed the file after all parties “accepted their respective explanations.”

Gilady, a former NBC Sports executive and IOC member since 1994, was accused of inappropriate behavior in the 1990s by two journalists in Israel.

In 2017, Gilady said “there was no intention to harm,” and later filed libel suits.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Israeli media reported this month that a mediation process resolved the cases.

The 76-year-old Gilady is vice chairman of an Olympic panel overseeing the 2020 Tokyo Games, and a member of the 2024 Paris Games panel.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|30 Capitol Hill Tech Demo Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

Get our daily newsletter.