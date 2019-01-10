Listen Live Sports

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman breaks elbow in fall on stairs

January 10, 2019 11:46 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she is recovering from a broken elbow suffered in a fall on the stairs.

Raisman in a Twitter post says “I survived two Olympic Games and 19 years of gymnastics without ever breaking a bone … the stairs got me … I fell and broke my elbow.”

She also posted a picture of herself on a couch, her right arm in a cast, snuggling with a dog. Raisman is native of the Boston suburb of Needham.

Raisman, captain for both the gold medal-winning 2012 and 2016 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics teams, is also a best-selling author and a survivor of sexual abuse. She’s been an outspoken advocate for women who were abused or victimized, and a harsh critic of USA Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body.

