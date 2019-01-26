Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Olympic ski champ Michelle Gisin injures knee in super-G

January 26, 2019 1:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Olympic champion Michelle Gisin suffered a knee injury in the World Cup super-G on Saturday, putting the Swiss skier’s participation in the world championships in doubt.

The Swiss ski team says the 25-year-old Gisin injured her right knee and she is traveling back to Switzerland for examinations.

The team says, “Detailed information on the severity of the injury and how long Gisin will be out will only be available afterward.”

Gisin has two podium finishes this season, in both downhill races in Lake Louise, Canada.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The world championships start in Are, Sweden, in 10 days.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.