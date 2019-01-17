Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Omaha takes down W. Illinois behind 22 pts from Jackson

January 17, 2019 10:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Zach Jackson scored 22 points and KJ Robinson scored 18 and Omaha won its third straight in beating Western Illinois 80-71 on Thursday night.

Brett Barney’s 3-pointer capped a 20-10 run to give the Mavericks (10-8, 4-1 Summit League) a 40-28 lead with 2:19 before halftime. Omaha led 45-33 at the break and held on to its double-digit lead until Isaac Johnson’s layup provided the game’s final margin.

JT Gibson scored 14 points and Mitchell Hahn added 11 points and nine rebounds for Omaha. Jackson, Robinson, Gibson, Hahn and Matt Pile all entered the game averaging double figures for the Mavericks. Pile finished with just two points but grabbed seven boards, with three assists and two steals. Omaha shot 29 of 57 from the field with 10 3s.

Kobe Webster led the Leathernecks (6-13, 1-5) with 22 points, Johnson and Ben Pyle each scored 11 and Brandon Gilbeck 10 with 11 rebounds.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state