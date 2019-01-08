Listen Live Sports

Oni scores 14, balanced Yale cruises past Skidmore, 88-59

January 8, 2019 10:42 pm
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Miye Oni led a balanced Yale attack with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and the Bulldogs defeated Division III Skidmore 88-59 Tuesday night.

Paul Atkinson and Blake Reynolds scored 14 points each for Yale (10-3), which is 5-0 on its home court. Alex Copeland added 12 points, and Trey Phills and Jordan Bruner 10 each. The Bulldogs shot 54 percent from the floor, 31 of 57, including 22-of-28 shooting at the foul line.

Yale made 12 steals and blocked five shots as Skidmore committed 15 turnovers, leading to 24 points for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs dominated the paint, outscoring Skidmore 54-24, and also scored 26 fast break points to Skidmore’s three.

Noah Meren and Edvinas Rupkus scored 13 points each to lead the Thoroughbreds, who were playing a Division I school in the regular season for just the third time.

