The Associated Press
 
Oregon State QB Luton granted sixth year of eligibility

January 10, 2019 3:09 pm
 
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.

Luton has started in just nine games for the Beavers since his first season in 2017 because of injuries. That year he missed eight games with a spine injury, then last season he missed all or parts of seven games with an ankle sprain.

NCAA rules allow players who have redshirted in their first year to be granted an extension if they play in four games or less in a season, as Luton did in 2017.

In his time with the Beavers, the 6-foot-7 junior college transfer has passed for 2,513 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors last season following a come-from behind overtime victory over Colorado that snapped a 22-game losing streak on the road.

Luton redshirted his freshman year at Idaho in 2014, transferring to Ventura College in Idaho following the 2015 season.

