The Associated Press
 
Orioles claim RHP Brice off waivers from Angels

January 4, 2019 5:32 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-handed reliever Austin Brice off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Brice was designated for assignment by the Angels last week. He appeared in 33 games for Cincinnati last season, going 2-3 with a 5.79 ERA.

The 6-foot-4 Brice started his career in Miami in 2016 and was with the Reds in 2017. Over his career, the 26-year-old is 2-4 with a 5.68 ERA in 70 games.

To make room for Brice on the 40-man roster, Baltimore designated infielder Breyvic Valera for assignment.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

