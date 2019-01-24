Listen Live Sports

Orioles hire Long as hitting coach, Brocail for pitchers

January 24, 2019 4:23 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have hired Don Long as hitting coach and Doug Brocail as pitching coach under first-year manager Brandon Hyde.

Long spent the past five seasons as the hitting coach of the Cincinnati Reds.

Brocail was the Texas Rangers’ pitching coach for the past three years. He was the Astros’ pitching coach from June 2011 through 2013.

The revamped coaching staff, announced Wednesday, also includes Arnie Beyeler as first base coach, Jose Flores as third base coach, John Wasdin as bullpen coach, Jose Fernandez as major league coach and Tim Cossins as major league field coordinator and catching instructor.

Wasdin begins his third season with the Orioles organization after spending 2017-18 as minor league pitching coordinator.

Howie Clark will return as assistant hitting coach.

