The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Outfielder Jon Jay, White Sox finalize $4M, 1-year contract

January 10, 2019 2:34 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Free agent outfielder Jon Jay and the Chicago White Sox have finalized a $4 million, one-year contract.

The 33-year-old Jay played for Kansas City and Arizona last season, batting .268 with three homers and 40 RBIs in 143 games. He also made at least 24 starts at each spot in the outfield.

The addition of Jay gives the White Sox another veteran hitter after they struck out 1,594 times last season, tops in the majors. Jay also is friends with slugger Manny Machado, one of Chicago’s top targets in free agency.

The White Sox announced the deal Thursday. They cleared a roster spot by designating outfielder Charlie Tilson for assignment.

Jay, a Miami native, is a .285 career hitter in nine years in the majors. He made his debut with St. Louis in 2010 and helped the crosstown Cubs win the NL Central in 2017.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

