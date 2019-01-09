Listen Live Sports

Pacers-Celtics, Box

January 9, 2019 9:29 pm
 
INDIANA (108)

Bogdanovic 3-9 0-2 7, Young 4-10 2-2 10, Sabonis 6-9 8-8 20, Collison 3-7 0-0 7, Oladipo 6-13 2-6 17, McDermott 1-5 1-1 4, Leaf 3-4 2-5 8, Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, O’Quinn 5-7 0-0 11, Holiday 0-2 4-4 4, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 6-16 1-3 15. Totals 39-91 21-33 108.

BOSTON (135)

Tatum 9-15 0-0 20, Morris 6-8 7-7 22, Horford 3-6 0-0 6, Irving 5-9 1-1 12, Smart 1-3 0-0 2, Hayward 5-7 2-3 14, Ojeleye 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 7-12 6-8 22, Theis 4-7 4-4 12, Yabusele 1-3 0-0 2, Williams III 3-3 0-0 6, Wanamaker 1-2 0-0 3, Rozier 4-8 1-1 12. Totals 50-88 21-24 135.

Indiana 23 30 27 28—108
Boston 29 39 37 30—135

3-Point Goals_Indiana 9-28 (Oladipo 3-7, Evans 2-6, O’Quinn 1-1, McDermott 1-2, Collison 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Holiday 0-1, Leaf 0-1, Sumner 0-1, Joseph 0-2), Boston 14-32 (Morris 3-3, Rozier 3-5, Hayward 2-2, Tatum 2-5, Brown 2-5, Wanamaker 1-2, Irving 1-2, Yabusele 0-1, Theis 0-2, Smart 0-2, Ojeleye 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 39 (Young 8), Boston 48 (Morris 8). Assists_Indiana 26 (Evans, Sabonis 5), Boston 32 (Horford 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Boston 25. Technicals_Bogdanovic, Young, Indiana coach Nate McMillan, Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second), Williams III. A_18,624 (18,624).

