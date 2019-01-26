Listen Live Sports

Pacers-Grizzlies, Box

January 26, 2019 10:40 pm
 
INDIANA (103)

Bogdanovic 6-14 8-9 21, Young 3-7 1-2 7, Turner 5-10 1-2 14, Collison 3-5 10-10 18, Evans 4-7 0-0 9, McDermott 1-3 1-1 4, Leaf 1-2 0-0 2, Sabonis 3-7 5-8 11, O’Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 3-8 4-4 10, A.Holiday 3-11 0-0 7. Totals 32-74 30-36 103.

MEMPHIS (106)

J.Holiday 5-11 5-6 16, Jackson Jr. 8-14 4-5 20, Gasol 7-12 1-2 18, Conley 8-13 4-7 22, Carter 0-6 0-2 0, Caboclo 3-4 2-2 11, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Rabb 1-1 0-0 2, Noah 4-7 1-2 9, Mack 3-7 2-3 8. Totals 39-79 19-28 106.

Indiana 19 23 27 34—103
Memphis 24 29 25 28—106

3-Point Goals_Indiana 9-27 (Turner 3-7, Collison 2-2, Evans 1-1, McDermott 1-2, A.Holiday 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-6, Leaf 0-1, Joseph 0-2, Young 0-2), Memphis 9-28 (Caboclo 3-4, Gasol 3-6, Conley 2-6, J.Holiday 1-4, Jackson Jr. 0-2, Mack 0-2, Green 0-2, Carter 0-2). Fouled Out_Bogdanovic, Young. Rebounds_Indiana 39 (Sabonis 8), Memphis 36 (Gasol 7). Assists_Indiana 20 (Collison 9), Memphis 29 (Conley 11). Total Fouls_Indiana 26, Memphis 24. Technicals_Green, Jackson Jr..

