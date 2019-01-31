Listen Live Sports

Pacers-Magic, Box

January 31, 2019 9:21 pm
 
INDIANA (100)

Bogdanovic 8-18 4-4 21, Young 8-13 0-0 16, Turner 10-16 6-6 27, Collison 7-13 1-1 16, Joseph 2-7 0-0 4, McDermott 2-5 1-1 5, Sabonis 1-9 2-4 4, Leaf 1-2 0-0 3, Sumner 2-4 0-0 4, Holiday 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 41-91 14-16 100.

ORLANDO (107)

Isaac 4-12 4-4 13, Gordon 4-9 2-4 10, Vucevic 8-15 0-0 17, Augustin 4-8 10-10 20, Fournier 3-11 0-0 7, Iwundu 3-4 0-0 7, Bamba 1-3 1-1 3, Briscoe 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 11-18 3-3 30. Totals 38-82 20-22 107.

Indiana 19 29 25 27—100
Orlando 24 27 18 38—107

3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-19 (Leaf 1-1, Collison 1-3, Turner 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-5, Sumner 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Holiday 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Young 0-2), Orlando 11-25 (Ross 5-8, Augustin 2-3, Iwundu 1-1, Vucevic 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Isaac 1-6, Gordon 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 42 (Young 10), Orlando 48 (Isaac 13). Assists_Indiana 26 (Collison 10), Orlando 25 (Briscoe 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Orlando 19. Technicals_Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second), Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A_16,625 (18,846).

