Pacers-Wizards, Box

INDIANA (89)

Bogdanovic 5-12 0-0 12, Young 5-8 2-2 13, Turner 4-9 1-2 9, Collison 1-7 0-0 3, Sumner 2-7 3-4 7, McDermott 4-10 1-2 12, Leaf 5-7 2-2 12, Sabonis 5-8 0-0 10, O’Quinn 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 2-8 4-4 10, Joseph 0-7 1-2 1, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-84 14-18 89.

WASHINGTON (107)

Ariza 4-9 2-4 12, Porter Jr. 1-5 0-0 3, Bryant 3-5 0-0 6, Satoransky 1-2 1-2 3, Beal 9-15 5-5 25, Dekker 4-6 0-2 8, Brown Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Green 8-16 4-4 23, Mahinmi 1-2 0-0 2, McRae 5-10 0-0 12, Payton II 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 5-7 1-4 13. Totals 41-78 13-21 107.

Indiana 25 20 24 20— 89 Washington 35 24 23 25—107

3-Point Goals_Indiana 9-31 (McDermott 3-7, Bogdanovic 2-3, Holiday 2-8, Young 1-1, Collison 1-3, Leaf 0-1, Turner 0-2, Sumner 0-3, Joseph 0-3), Washington 12-28 (Green 3-7, McRae 2-2, Randle 2-3, Ariza 2-5, Beal 2-6, Porter Jr. 1-4, Dekker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 39 (Sabonis 8), Washington 41 (Dekker 9). Assists_Indiana 27 (Joseph 6), Washington 27 (Beal, Satoransky, Green 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 21, Washington 24. A_15,354 (20,356).

