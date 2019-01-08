Listen Live Sports

Packers confirm hiring of Matt LaFleur as coach

January 8, 2019 10:37 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Matt LaFleur has been named head coach of the Green Bay Packers, the team announced Tuesday night, confirming multiple reports from a day earlier.

The 39-year-old LaFleur spent this season as offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, his first calling plays in the NFL. Before that, he was offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, helping direct a high-powered offense with coach Sean McVay calling plays.

LaFleur takes over for Mike McCarthy, who was fired during the season following a stunning home loss to Arizona on Dec. 2. Joe Philbin went 2-2 as Green Bay’s interim coach. LaFleur will be charged with returning the Packers to the playoffs after the team slipped into mediocrity in McCarthy’s final two seasons and the coach’s relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers grew tenuous.

“We are very excited to welcome Matt as the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers,” team president Mark Murphy said in a statement. “We found a coach with the background and experience that we think will get us back to playing winning football. We’re also excited about the person — he is bright with a great work ethic and a perfect fit for Green Bay and the organization.”

LaFleur’s 10 years of NFL coaching experience also include stints as an assistant with Atlanta, Washington and Houston.

He will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday in Green Bay.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

