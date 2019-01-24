Listen Live Sports

Packers hire Ravens’ Hendrickson as football ops director

January 24, 2019 3:52 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers hired Ravens front office veteran Milt Hendrickson as director of football operations on Thursday.

Hendrickson has spent the past 14 seasons in the personnel department with Baltimore, a span that includes four division titles and a Super Bowl victory. He was promoted to national scout after the 2016 draft.

The position is the result of a front office restructuring. Ted Thompson once held titles of executive vice president, general manager and director of football operations, but those positions were split up and football operations director Eliot Wolf left for Cleveland last January after interviewing for the GM job that went to Brian Gutekunst. Russ Ball held the operations job last season.

Hendrickson was a training-camp intern for Green Bay in 2004. He holds a master’s degree in exercise and sports science-sports administration from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where he was also an assistant coach in 1996.

Green Bay is coming off a 6-9-1 season that left the Packers out of the playoffs for the second straight year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

