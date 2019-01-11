Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres agree to deals with Yates, Hedges, Erlin

January 11, 2019 6:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Padres agreed to one-year contracts with their three remaining arbitration-eligible players: closer Kirby Yates, catcher Austin Hedges and left-hander Robbie Erlin.

Yates agreed Friday to a deal for $3,062,500, Hedges for $2.06 million and Erlin for $1.45 million.

Yates took over as closer after All-Star Brad Hand was traded to Cleveland. Yates finished with 12 saves and a 2.14 ERA while going 3-5.

Erlin was 4-7 with a 4.21 ERA in 39 appearances, including 12 starts. Hedges hit .231 with 14 homers and 37 RBIs.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

San Diego outfielder Travis Jankowski agreed Thursday to a $1,165,000 salary for this year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell