Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Padres to switch to brown, gold color scheme in 2020

January 25, 2019 4:10 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres say they are switching to a brown and gold color scheme for 2020 and beyond.

Wayne Partello, the team’s chief marketing officer, says the Padres have notified Major League Baseball that they intend to make the change.

Partello said Friday that the team is still deciding on the exact look.

Fans have long clamored for a return to the distinctive brown color scheme used from the Padres’ inception in 1969 into the 1980s. At one point, the team’s color scheme was dubbed “mustard and mud.”

The Padres have made several uniform changes over the years. Their current color scheme is blue and white.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

