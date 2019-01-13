Listen Live Sports

Panthers-Canucks Sums

January 13, 2019 10:02 pm
 
Florida 0 0 1—1
Vancouver 0 1 4—5

First Period_None. Penalties_Virtanen, VAN, (roughing), 9:26; McCann, FLA, (tripping), 11:22; Haley, FLA, Major (fighting), 17:31; Gudbranson, VAN, Major (fighting), 17:31.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Eriksson 8, 12:32. Penalties_Florida bench, served by Hoffman (too many men on the ice), 3:57.

Third Period_2, Florida, Vatrano 13 (Ekblad, Borgstrom), 5:29. 3, Vancouver, Hutton 5 (Stecher, Beagle), 7:20. 4, Vancouver, Boeser 15 (Eriksson), 17:43. 5, Vancouver, Beagle 2 (Horvat, Eriksson), 19:22. 6, Vancouver, Granlund 7 (Motte, Pouliot), 19:49. Penalties_Goldobin, VAN, (hooking), 3:28; Haley, FLA, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:49; Leivo, VAN, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:49; Sceviour, FLA, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:52.

Shots on Goal_Florida 8-7-9_24. Vancouver 13-14-9_36.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 8-11-1 (34 shots-31 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 18-12-4 (24-23).

A_18,610 (18,910). T_2:42.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.

